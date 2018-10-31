GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --It is one of the wildest parades in New York City and the biggest Halloween parade in the country.
Up to a million people were expected Wednesday night for the annual event in Greenwich Village.
The route is north on Sixth Avenue from Spring Street to West 16th Street.
The 45th annual Halloween parade in the Village has no shortage of characters.
Ghosts, goblins and fun-loving creatures of all kinds were ready to hit the streets, with thousands in the procession.
Security is extra tight this year, not just because of the mail bomb threats and the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre last week, but because Wednesday also marks the one-year anniversary of the West Side Highway attack that killed eight people last Halloween.
All kinds of puppets, dancers and marchers were getting into the spirit under this year's theme: "I Am a Robot", with plenty of creative costumes expected.
