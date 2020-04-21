'General Hospital' interrupted by Trump impeachment hearings

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Due to New Jersey Gov. Murphy's briefing, General Hospital can be seen on Channel 7.2
You can watch:
Over-the-air on Channel 7.2
Charter (Spectrum): Channel 1240
Optimum: Channel 110
Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467
The full episode will be posted on ABC.com and on Hulu by 8 p.m.
To watch the full episode, visit ABC.com/shows/general-hospital.
