Community & Events

Georgia firefighters clean up WWII veteran's yard

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Firefighters in Gainesville, Georgia are being praised after they helped a World War II veteran clean up his yard.

According to the Gainesville Fire Department, crews were called to the home on an assistance call on Wednesday.

On their way out, they noticed the yard could use some "sprucing up," and that the man couldn't do it himself.



Firefighters went to the station, got the equipment they needed, returned and removed limbs and leaves from the roof, trimmed the hedges, edged the driveway and blew the leaves from the yard.

"Great job Station # 2 C Shift crew Todd Summer, Jonathan Benton, Noe Guajardo, Brandon Cobb and Med Unit personnel Danny Nguyen and Ashley Mashburn," the department said in a Facebook post. "The Gainesville Fire Department is proud of their outstanding, above and beyond work effort for this veteran."

RELATED: 94-year-old WWII veteran becomes barista at family coffee shop


EMBED More News Videos

Sarge's latest gig as a barista is one he's really enjoying. He doesn't allow his family to pay him for his latte skills.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgeorgiabuzzworthyfire departmentsfirefightersfeel goodveteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
Metal spike shot by mower shatters car window, nearly hits kids
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
Madonna to appear at Pride Island for WorldPride
Police ID suspect wanted in rape of 78-year-old Queens woman
Small earthquake in New Jersey, but no one noticed
23-year-old man killed in fireworks accident in New Jersey
Show More
Governors Ball evacuated, canceled due to severe weather
AccuWeather: Breezy and sunny
Trump, first lady meet with queen at Buckingham Palace
Trump responds to allegations of calling Meghan Markle 'nasty'
Child escapes 'serious injury' after attempted cougar attack: Police
More TOP STORIES News