UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Arlo Guthrie returns for the fourth time to headline the 19th Annual Winter's Eve celebration and tree lighting at Lincoln Square.
The event on Monday, November 26, 2018, at 5:30 PM is hosted by the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District. Channel 7 WABC-TV is a proud partner of this New York City tradition.
Winter's Eve is New York's largest outdoor holiday festival featuring music, dancing, food, culture and holiday cheer for all ages.
The unique neighborhood celebration stretches almost 10 blocks along Broadway on the Upper West Side, draws upwards of 20,000 people, and is free for all.
The festivities will kickoff with a special performance by famed folk icon Arlo Guthrie in Dante Park on Broadway and 63rd Street at 5:30 PM with a traditional lighting of Lincoln Square's Upper West Side holiday tree.
You will be able to watch the tree lighting during Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. on Channel 7 and on abc7NY.com.
For the fifth consecutive year, the holiday tree comes from New York State's Domes Tree Farm, located in Bliss, New York.
The evening also features free musical performances, processional groups, multicultural dance troupes, ice sculpting, Jazz at Lincoln Center, youth choruses, and more, making for a festive funfilled evening.
More than 30 of Lincoln Square's finest restaurants and eateries including The Smith, Boulud Sud and Bar Boulud, Sapphire Indian Cuisine, Café Fiorello, P.J. Clarke's, and many other local favorites, will offer sweet and savory food tastings of their signature dishes at nominal cost ($1 to $4) at three separate outdoor locations from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.
Plus, a number of local stores and neighborhood institutions will host performances, activities and holiday cheer throughout the evening to enchant all festival goers.
Come out and enjoy the fun on Monday, November 26, 2018, 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM; Rain, Snow or Shine!
Winter's Eve is a free event, but attendees are encouraged to donate a new or gently used coat at Dante Park to support New York Cares, the official charitable partner of Winter's Eve.
The celebration begins with the lighting of the Lincoln Square Holiday Tree in Dante Park at Broadway & 63rd Street and continues along Broadway from Time Warner Center to 68th Street.
Get there by subway by taking the 1, A, B, C, or D train to 59th Street/Columbus Circle or the 1 train to 66th Street and Broadway.
For more information, please visit winterseve.nyc.
