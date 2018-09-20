Get your voter registration questions answered

COMMUNITY & EVENTS

National Voter Registration Day: Get your questions answered and sign up to vote!

NEW YORK (WABC) --
WABC-TV, Hispanic Federation and Univision are joining forces to raise awareness about the upcoming National Voter Registration Day.

It's coming up on Tuesday September 25, 2018!

 
VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE ON SEPTEMBER 25TH IN JACKSON HEIGHTS
Volunteers are working together to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.

Make The Road NY and the Hispanic Federation are holding a large registration drive on National Voter Registration Day. The event will be held outside MRNY offices 92-10 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens.

If you need to register to vote, please swing by between 3:00 p.m. -7: 00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25th.

QUESTIONS ABOUT REGISTRATION?

Call 866-OUR-VOTE for answers to common questions about registering to vote.
OR VISIT NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY HERE!

LEARN ABOUT VOTING IN YOUR STATE
Can I register to vote online? Can I still register and vote? Get answers to these and other commonly asked questions about registering to vote, voting, and elections in your state.

