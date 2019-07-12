Giglio Feast underway in Italian Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The famous Giglio Feast is underway in Brooklyn.On Thursday night, children carried wooden steeples adorned with flowers through the streets of Italian Williamsburg. On Sunday, the kids will watch as adults carry larger steeples up to 82 feet high.Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church stages the event every year. It commemorates a bishop from Southern Italy who became a slave to free a captured child."This is our way of getting them involved and letting them remember their history of their ancestors, now with the gentrification, we're bringing all people in," organizer Donna Mirande said.The Giglio Feast takes place from now until July 21.----------