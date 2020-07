Harlem's Melba Wilson appears on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

EMBED >More News Videos Harlem chef Melba Wilson showed us how to make grilled cajun salmon on "Live" to promote "Harlem Serves Up!"

EMBED >More News Videos On Saturday, WABC-TV Channel 7 will air a one-hour fundraiser special entitled 'Harlem Serves Up!' supported by Humana at 7 p.m.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Harlem chef Melba Wilson cooked up some comfort food on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Friday to help promote this weekend's "Harlem Serves Up!" and raise awareness about the plight of restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.Melba cooked up some grilled cajun salmon on the show. You'll find the recipe on Live with Kelly and Ryan's website Melba's Restaurant opened its doors in 2005 and has come to be regarded as the premier comfort food destination in New York City.Chefs and restaurateurs including Mashama Bailey, Aliyyah Baylor, Adrienne Cheatham, Nina Compton, Charles Gabriel, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Melba Wilson, Tren'ness Woods-Black, Skai Young and Raymond Zamanta Mohan will headline a one-hour fundraiser special entitled "Harlem Serves Up!" supported by Humana airing on WABC-TV Channel 7 at 7 p.m. Saturday , July 18, from executive producers Marcus Samuelsson and Herb Karlitz.To find out more and to donate, visit www.HarlemServesUp.com