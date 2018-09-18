COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Stamford Health: Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2018

STAMFORD, Connecticut --
Learn about health wellness and sports by participating in fun activities!

Presented by WABC-TV, the 7th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2018 will return to Chelsea Piers Connecticut on Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 22, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (admission and parking are free).

This is the premier health, wellness and sports expo in Connecticut where visitors will find health education provided by Stamford Health, fun activities for children, special guests and the latest information on products, services and demos from over 100 exhibitors and much more.

Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food for The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County and receive a free raffle ticket or raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each.

Over 100 raffle prizes will be announced throughout the weekend, including two grand prizes.

Staff from Stamford Health will provide information about many medical conditions and treatments - and attendees will also enjoy the popular Stamford Health volunteer HAHA clowns.

This event is created and produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, a Greenwich, CT-based event marketing company. For more information, visit www.hws-expos.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityhealthsportsStamfordConnecticut
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC7NY disaster relief: Donate to victims of Hurricane Florence
2018 Hispanic Heritage Month
Latina filmmaker breaking boundaries film about immigrant scientists
Brooklyn comic artist creates first Afro-Latina female super hero
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence arrive
Suspect due in court after explosive Brooklyn garage fire
NYPD: Woman with knife fatally shot by police in Queens
Mom teaches son lesson with 'I am a bully' shirt
Video shows violent armed deli robbery in the Bronx
Rain forecast pushes Yankees-Red Sox to night game
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Microburst causes power outages in Summit, New Jersey
Show More
Mother accused of killing toddler daughter due in court
Japanese billionaire will be 1st to circle moon on SpaceX
Protesters hold vigil for chickens killed in religious ritual
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
Florence updates: 32 dead, including 25 in NC
More News