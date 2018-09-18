STAMFORD, Connecticut --Learn about health wellness and sports by participating in fun activities!
Presented by WABC-TV, the 7th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2018 will return to Chelsea Piers Connecticut on Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 22, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (admission and parking are free).
This is the premier health, wellness and sports expo in Connecticut where visitors will find health education provided by Stamford Health, fun activities for children, special guests and the latest information on products, services and demos from over 100 exhibitors and much more.
Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food for The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County and receive a free raffle ticket or raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each.
Over 100 raffle prizes will be announced throughout the weekend, including two grand prizes.
Staff from Stamford Health will provide information about many medical conditions and treatments - and attendees will also enjoy the popular Stamford Health volunteer HAHA clowns.
This event is created and produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, a Greenwich, CT-based event marketing company. For more information, visit www.hws-expos.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.