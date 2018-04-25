NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --A New York City park will receive a $20,000 grant to improve one of the following local parks in your community. Here's how you can make it happen!
Through the Meet Me at the Park campaign, Disney is once again partnering with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) this Earth Month.
You can vote daily throughout April, and the park with the most votes at the end of the month will receive the $20,000 grant to implement a park improvement project this summer.
Visit http://www.nrpa.org/DisneyMeetMeAtThePark to cast your vote for one of the parks below.
Study the Stars at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
The Study the Stars program connects youth with the natural environment and encourages healthy living through exploring the field of astronomy. Curricula will include educational star-gazing, astronomy activities, field trips and an overnight camping trip.
Cricket in the Parks
The Cricket in the Parks project will connect children to healthy living and expand accessibility to sports by teaching them the fundamentals of cricket and creating a youth cricket league at several NYC park locations.
Learn to Ride Bike Rodeo
The Learn to Ride Bike Rodeo project will encourage youth to connect with sports and nature by teaching bike skills, bike maintenance skills, and offering the use of free helmets and bikes at multiple NYC Park Locations.
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.NRPA.org.