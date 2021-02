Here and Now: Black History Month, National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

ABC 7 UNITE

RESOURCES

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people of color who contract HIV and AIDS.Also ahead, the importance of Black History Month -- now more than ever.We have a conversation with Dr. Khalil Muhammad to discuss the Schomburg Center's virtual Black History Month line-up.Also, we remember legendary actress and activist Cicely Tyson.The Tony-and Emmy-award winner who died recently at the age of 96.Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan takes a look back at her life and career.We also check out Cicely Tyson's final interview with Live's Kelly and Ryan.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube