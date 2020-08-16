here and now

Here and Now: Kamala Harris and more

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, Senator Kamala Harris makes history as the first Black woman on a major party's presidential ticket.

Can the Biden-Harris ticket beat the incumbents, Trump-Pence?

We are also celebrating the evolution of Black culture by going beyond the narrative of slavery and civil rights. F-I-T's Black student union presents the exhibition, "Black in Time."

Plus, embracing our roots. The game changing developments in the natural hair movement.

Grammy-award winning jazz bassist, Christian McBride, also joins us.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshere and nowjazzkamala harrisvote 2020music2020 presidential electioncivil rightscommunityculture
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now Sizzle Reel: Some of Here and Now's most memorable moments
Episode 280: Remembering civil rights icon John Lewis
Underwater archaeologist discovers sunken slave ship and thousands of priceless artifacts
Theatrical production tells fictional story of how one family endured slavery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
List: NYC universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020
Alleged dispute turns deadly outside Manhattan bagel shop
4 dead in more than 2 dozen NYC shootings in less than 48 hours
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1% again, decline in new US cases
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Sources: killing of off-duty correction officer was planned
Check out the 'Lord of the Rings' 'Hobbit house' in NY
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool
8 NJ counties 'under quarantine' for spotted lanternfly
'Tribute in Light' back on as Cuomo pledges support from state
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
NYPD searching for suspect in Brooklyn chokehold robbery
More TOP STORIES News