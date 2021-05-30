here and now

Here and Now: 'Monster' film tells story of teen combatting racial stereotypes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, a look at the very timely film "Monster."

It's the story of an African American teen's fight to prove his innocence while combatting racial stereotypes. One of the film's producers Tonya Lewis Lee spoke with us.

Also, the lineup at this year's "Drums Along the Hudson," the Native American festival and multi-cultural celebration in Upper Manhattan.

And, it's been one year after the murder of George Floyd. Commemorations took place across the country and his family met with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the status of the George Floyd police reform bill.

