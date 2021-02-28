here and now

Here and Now: Reaction to Malcom X assassination investigation

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, reaction to new evidence that suggests NYPD and FBI involvement in the assassination of Civil Rights Leader Malcolm X.

Also ahead, we have conversation with actress turned activist Gloria Reuben on environmental justice and the fight for clean water.

And, living Black history: the African-American family in Oyster Bay Long Island that traces it history back five generations. We'll introduce you to the descendants of David Carll.

Lastly, we discuss how a photographer's creative transformation of everyday kids celebrates legends of social justice.

