Here and Now: What's at stake with marijuana legalization in New York

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, what's at stake with the legalization of marijuana in New York state -- the potential green market boom it could have in the Black community.

Also, how the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce is helping minority and women-owned businesses successfully navigate the Paycheck Protection Program.

Plus, preserving hip-hop history: Pioneering TV host Ralph McDaniels and the video music box collection.

And, how one teacher is trying to bridge the racial divide with a song.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

