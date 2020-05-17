Coronavirus

Here's how you can thank FDNY's EMS members during National EMS Week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday marks the start of the 46th annual National EMS Week.

It is the perfect time to recognize EMS and all that its practitioners do for our nation and thank the 4,400 men and women who are the FDNY's EMS members.

WABC is joining FDNY Foundation to provide an opportunity for our viewers to donate to the COVID-19 fund that helps EMS workers during the pandemic.

The fund helps workers who are sick, can't see their families, and need funds for housing and medical expenses.

For more information and to donate, please visit www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate .

In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorities the first National EMS Week, bringing together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine's "front line."

This year, five days of EMS Week have a theme that represents the diverse nature of EMS.

Monday - EMS Education Day

Tuesday - Safety Tuesday
Wednesday - EMS for Children Day
Thursday - Save-A-Life Day (CPR & Stop the Bleed)
Friday - EMS Recognition Day

You can view how EMS workers around the country are being honored by following #EMSWeek on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19healthcharityfdnyhealth carecommunitydonationsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Churches begin to open in Newark for private prayer, confession
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
NJ hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator use all down dramatically
NYC parks filled with people as police patrol social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Churches begin to open in Newark for private prayer, confession
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Beach badge sale draws large crowd to small NJ shore town
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
2 New Yorkers seek to become the next 'Idol'
AccuWeather: More clouds, cooler
Tropical storm Arthur becomes first named storm of season
Show More
Arrest made in fatal stabbing, arson at Manhattan apartment
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
NYC parks filled with people as police patrol social distancing
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
NY COVID deaths up slightly, but hospitalizations down
More TOP STORIES News