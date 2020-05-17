Here's how you can thank FDNY's EMS members during National EMS Week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday marks the start of the 46th annual National EMS Week.
It is the perfect time to recognize EMS and all that its practitioners do for our nation and thank the 4,400 men and women who are the FDNY's EMS members.
WABC is joining FDNY Foundation to provide an opportunity for our viewers to donate to the COVID-19 fund that helps EMS workers during the pandemic.
The fund helps workers who are sick, can't see their families, and need funds for housing and medical expenses.
For more information and to donate, please visit www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate .
In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorities the first National EMS Week, bringing together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine's "front line."
This year, five days of EMS Week have a theme that represents the diverse nature of EMS.
Monday - EMS Education Day
Tuesday - Safety Tuesday
Wednesday - EMS for Children Day
Thursday - Save-A-Life Day (CPR & Stop the Bleed)
Friday - EMS Recognition Day
You can view how EMS workers around the country are being honored by following #EMSWeek on Twitter.
