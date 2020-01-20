Community & Events

Everything you need to know about Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' natural phenomenon

It's never too early to start planning a trip to Yosemite National Park to catch a glimpse of the annual "firefall" phenomenon.

Officially called the Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, the waterfall is known looking like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just right angle.

The natural phenomenon happens every sunset during the last two weeks of February, though conditions need to be just right. The slightest bit of haze or cloud clover can diminish the effect.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.

Certain restrictions in the area will begin taking effect as the optimal viewing season approaches, but it may be a good idea to start thinking ahead!
