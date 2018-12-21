More than 100 homeless children were treated Friday to a Christmas shopping spree at a toy store on Long Island.The Nassau County Police Benevolent Association and others sponsored the event at Marty's Toy Stop in Hewlett."It's to interact with the community, especially the minority community, to let them know that we're their friends," Nassau PBA President James McDermott said. "We're the good guys, and we're there for them in their time of need."Each child was given a certificate for $110, and they could choose any toys they wanted."We struggle all the time, and this is actually great," parent Jennifer Zervos said. "It's a good help."Parent Louise Pinckney echoed that sentiment. She has four children."Words can't express how grateful I am," she said. "Times are hard, and they are doing a beautiful job."The event was also sponsored by the Nassau County Detectives Association, Nassau County Police Superior Officers Association and the Police Foundation of Nassau County.Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne caught up with young Cordell James as he was shopping for Nerf guns. He thanked the officers for putting on the event."I appreciate the work they do for us today, and I just appreciate this a lot," he said.----------