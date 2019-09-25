Community & Events

Oklahoma husband uses 8 billboards to declare love to wife

TULSA, Okla. -- Saying "I love you" is one thing, but one Oklahoma husband is making men across the county look bad after his grand display of love.

Josh Wilson purchased space on eight billboards around Tulsa, originally using them to advertise for his water irrigation business. When the signs weren't doing the trick, he decided to re-purpose the billboards as a display of his affection for his wife of five years, reported KOKI.

"I decided I wanted to tell the world and tell my wife how much I love her in front of everybody," said Wilson.

The billboards read "Amy I love you more." Wilson's company logo is visible in the corner, to ensure the right Amy knew where the message came from.

"I wasn't in any trouble," said Wilson. "Every guy who has called me thought for sure I was in the dog house and in trouble, and I just for sure simply wanted to tell my wife that I loved her."

Now that the word is out, Wilson said they are changing the signs to a picture of the couple's dogs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoklahomarelationshipslovefeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
Car crashes into home on Long Island, homeowner hurt
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl escapes charging coyote in front yard
Bronx subway heroes honored for saving girl
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Music producer injured in freak bike accident in NJ dies
Show More
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
New 'Jeopardy!' champ could be the next James Holzhauer
AccuWeather: Bright and beautiful
9-year-old caught driving mom's car in Las Vegas
Gov. Cuomo travels to Conn. to work on vaping policies
More TOP STORIES News