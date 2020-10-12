WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
Eyewitness News at Noon
Watch Now
SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces Senate: WATCH LIVE
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Community & Events
Indeed.com and ABC7NY partner for a job fair
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
community & events
job fair
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian Heritage and Achievement Celebration airs Columbus Day on ABC7
Barrett's Supreme Court hearing opens as GOP seeks speedy OK: LIVE
Protests continue after activist arrested in attack on reporter
Iconic Grand Central restaurant suspends operations due to COVID-19
Baseball great Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Columbus statue guarded ahead of Mother Cabrini statue unveiling
Show More
Man seriously injured after hit and run in pub's parking lot
AccuWeather Alert: Delta's remnants drench Tri-State
Graham's last stand? Senator leads Barrett court hearings
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Body found in wooded area on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News