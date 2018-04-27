IN OUR BACKYARD

Samurai sword fighting, giant origami bring Brooklyn's Cherry Blossom festival to life

EMBED </>More Videos

Sakura Matsuri weekend offers nearly 60 events and performances that celebrate traditional and contemporary Japanese culture. (WABC)

Emily Sowa
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
From action-packed drama by martial arts masters to groovy pop inspired by 60s go-go sounds, Japanese culture is helping the annual Cherry Blossom Festival bloom at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

You can see the cherry blossom trees in full bloom and walk through gardens filled with giant origami at the 37th year of the Sakura Matsuri. It is being held this weekend, April 28 and 29, and it offers nearly 60 events and performances that celebrate Japanese culture.

"It's really changed over the years," Director of Public Programs Anita Jacobs said. "We were really inspired when we first started the festival, because we have a lot of Japanese plant specimens here. We have a Japanese garden, a bonsai collection and cherries. It made a lot of sense to have a Cherry Blossom Festival."

The Sakura Matsuri Festival offers a wide range of performances from contemporary to traditional. This festival is perfect for all ages, from samurai sword fighting to beautiful costume fashion shows. Everywhere you look, there is lots of color.

"Some people are going to like things that are a little more classical and slower paced, like a tea ceremony," Jacobs said. "Other people are going to like the swashbuckling."

Step into a world of Cosplay and witness a Cosplay Fashion Show featuring some of New York City's best Cosplay artists.

More than 500 performers are coming for the weekend, including a number of rock groups from Tokyo and around Japan.

For tickets, scheduling and more information on the Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival, visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden website.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbrooklynflower showfestivalBrooklynProspect ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Cooking 'boot camp' teaches young chefs in high-end restaurants
The MET needs your help solving this mystery
Instagrammable exhibit inspires positive vibes
51 colorful pianos live on NYC streets this month
More in our backyard
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News