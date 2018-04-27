BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --From action-packed drama by martial arts masters to groovy pop inspired by 60s go-go sounds, Japanese culture is helping the annual Cherry Blossom Festival bloom at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.
You can see the cherry blossom trees in full bloom and walk through gardens filled with giant origami at the 37th year of the Sakura Matsuri. It is being held this weekend, April 28 and 29, and it offers nearly 60 events and performances that celebrate Japanese culture.
"It's really changed over the years," Director of Public Programs Anita Jacobs said. "We were really inspired when we first started the festival, because we have a lot of Japanese plant specimens here. We have a Japanese garden, a bonsai collection and cherries. It made a lot of sense to have a Cherry Blossom Festival."
The Sakura Matsuri Festival offers a wide range of performances from contemporary to traditional. This festival is perfect for all ages, from samurai sword fighting to beautiful costume fashion shows. Everywhere you look, there is lots of color.
"Some people are going to like things that are a little more classical and slower paced, like a tea ceremony," Jacobs said. "Other people are going to like the swashbuckling."
Step into a world of Cosplay and witness a Cosplay Fashion Show featuring some of New York City's best Cosplay artists.
More than 500 performers are coming for the weekend, including a number of rock groups from Tokyo and around Japan.
For tickets, scheduling and more information on the Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival, visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden website.
