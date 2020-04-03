WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
Eyewitness News at Noon
Watch Now
Coronavirus NJ: Gov. Murphy's update on COVID-19
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Community & Events
Join us: ABC7NY and Citymeals helping feed people in our area
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
community & events
community
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy COVID-19 briefing as NJ cases surge
2,900 dead, more than 100K positive COVID-19 cases in NY
LIVE | Nassau Co. COVID-19 update amid 'troubling surge'
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
'We are running out of time,' Mayor de Blasio warns
Show More
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
Teacher in Brooklyn is 1st NYC teacher to die of COVID-19
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
Rockland County Executive Ed Day wants containment zone
More TOP STORIES News