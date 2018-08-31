2018 TCS NYC MARATHON

2018 NewYork City Marathon: Visit nyrr.org/training

EMBED </>More Videos

NEW YORK --
Keep training, get inspiration, find out how runners' family, friends and spectators can make the most of race day! Visit here in the days ahead to get the information you need for November 4th.

Race Week Event Tickets
Plan Your Race- Baggage
Race Travel and Lodging
Race Security Measures
Prohibited Items
Plan to Run in 2019


The IMPACT OF THE TCS NYC MARATHON
The New York Road Runners reach more than 267,000 kids through school-based programs, increasing their potential for physical, emotional, and educational strength through running.

CHARITABLE RESULTS
In 2015, 8,700 charity runners raised $33.9 million during the TCS New York City Marathon on behalf of hundreds of not-for-profit organizations in New York City and across the nation. This number represents a mix of charity runners, including those registered to run the race with an official TCS New York City Marathon charity partner, those running on their own but raising money for an official charity partner, and those running on their own and using CrowdRise, the TCS New York City Marathon official fundraising partner platform, to raise money. Since the inception of the official charity partner program in 2006, more than $198.9 million has been raised.

NYRR's Team for Kids, the TCS New York City Marathon's largest charity, which raises money for NYRR's free youth running programs, raised more than $5.5 million at the 2015 TCS New York City Marathon. More than 267,000 students are served locally and nationally through NYRR's free youth running programs, events, and resources, including more than 134,000 in New York City's five boroughs.
ECONOMIC RESULTS
Running the TCS New York City Marathon is a feat of willpower-and the race itself is a testament to the economic power of 1 million + spectators, thousands of runners and their guests, plus sponsors, vendors, and NYRR. In 2014, the race generated a record $415 million for New York City, significantly boosting tourism, tax revenues, and the economy.
Related Topics:
community-events2018 tcs nyc marathon
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Neil Patrick Harris brings 'Wigstock' drag festival back
7 people arrested during rally at UNC near Confederate statue
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
9 people beat father, daughter at Brooklyn bar, police say
Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
NYPD: Man confesses to dismembering girlfriend in 2014
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Police pursuit ends with fiery car crash in Fairfield
Underground transformer fires burn in Forest Hills
6-year-old boy groped inside Union Square Barnes and Noble
Show More
Man shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
NYPD set to begin new pot policy, will issue summonses
Scarsdale man attacked by shark says punch saved his life
Washington begins final farewell to late Sen. John McCain
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
More News