The New York Road Runners reach more than 267,000 kids through school-based programs, increasing their potential for physical, emotional, and educational strength through running.CHARITABLE RESULTSIn 2015, 8,700 charity runners raised $33.9 million during the TCS New York City Marathon on behalf of hundreds of not-for-profit organizations in New York City and across the nation. This number represents a mix of charity runners, including those registered to run the race with an official TCS New York City Marathon charity partner, those running on their own but raising money for an official charity partner, and those running on their own and using CrowdRise, the TCS New York City Marathon official fundraising partner platform, to raise money. Since the inception of the official charity partner program in 2006, more than $198.9 million has been raised.NYRR's Team for Kids, the TCS New York City Marathon's largest charity, which raises money for NYRR's free youth running programs, raised more than $5.5 million at the 2015 TCS New York City Marathon. More than 267,000 students are served locally and nationally through NYRR's free youth running programs, events, and resources, including more than 134,000 in New York City's five boroughs.Running the TCS New York City Marathon is a feat of willpower-and the race itself is a testament to the economic power of 1 million + spectators, thousands of runners and their guests, plus sponsors, vendors, and NYRR. In 2014, the race generated a record $415 million for New York City, significantly boosting tourism, tax revenues, and the economy.