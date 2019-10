Kickoff celebration held for 2019 Columbus Day Parade in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A kick-off celebration was held Monday night for the annual Columbus Day Parade in New York City, the largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture in the worldEyewitness News Anchor Ken Rosato introduced dignitaries and honorees for the parade.This year's event features over 130 groups and nearly a million spectators. It shines a spotlight on Italian design and cuisine, with Grand Marshal Massimo Ferragamo, Chairman of Ferragamo, USA leading the way.The 75th annual parade steps off Monday, October 14 at 11:30 a.m. ABC7NY is proud to partner with the Columbus Citizens Foundation, and to present live coverage of the parade from Noon through 3:00 p.m.----------