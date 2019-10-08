Community & Events

Kickoff celebration held for 2019 Columbus Day Parade in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A kick-off celebration was held Monday night for the annual Columbus Day Parade in New York City, the largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture in the world

Eyewitness News Anchor Ken Rosato introduced dignitaries and honorees for the parade.

This year's event features over 130 groups and nearly a million spectators. It shines a spotlight on Italian design and cuisine, with Grand Marshal Massimo Ferragamo, Chairman of Ferragamo, USA leading the way.

The 75th annual parade steps off Monday, October 14 at 11:30 a.m. ABC7NY is proud to partner with the Columbus Citizens Foundation, and to present live coverage of the parade from Noon through 3:00 p.m.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citycolumbus day parade
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn
3 homeless men killed in their sleep in NYC identified
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
AccuWeather: Damp stretch of days
Man struck by lightning speaks out after incident
26 arrested after protesters throw red paint on bull statue
NY pastor accused of decades-old sex abuse of a child
Show More
Community radio station WBAI ends local operations
Strong winds blamed for collapse of house under construction on LI
Man in handcuffs escapes police custody in Brooklyn
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
TSA stops man from carrying sword past security at Newark Airport
More TOP STORIES News