Kids facing obstacles take the stage for Garden of Dreams talent show at Radio City Music Hall

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Garden of Dreams Foundation is gearing up for their annual talent show on the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall.
"I'm excited I get to be on Radio City stage and perform for my little sister," said Ava Yacovone Neves, 8-year-old from Yonkers, New York. Ava's younger sister needed a bone marrow transplant as a result of a rare immune system disease. It was difficult for Ava to be separated from her sister for so many weeks.
During this time, Ava turned to acting and dancing. Ava discovered her passion for singing, dancing and acting when she was two years old. She considers performing a medicine for her.
Children from various partner organizations will celebrate their unique voices and perform their talents in front of family and friends in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that takes place once every year.
The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children who face challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness, and foster care.
"This gives kids the opportunity to realize 'maybe I can do this'", said Tyrese Shawn Avery, 17-year-old from the Bronx.
Garden of Dreams Foundation provides grants to fund important projects such as the refurbishment of gymnasiums and pediatric areas at local hospitals, the construction of new dance and music studios and providing scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.
Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony-nominated actor is one of the many talented mentors involved with the talent show. "It will do a great deal for these kids, even if they don't go on to become professional performers in any way, shape or form. It connects them to their voice, which is so important for a young person," said Dixon.
The Garden of Dreams Talent Show will take place on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 7:00 pm. For more information click here.
For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit Our Backyard.
Kids facing obstacles take the stage for Garden of Dreams talent show at Radio City Music Hall
IN OUR BACKYARD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More