Lee Goldberg visits LI museum celebrating moon landing anniversary

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This summer marks 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg got to spend time with some of the original people who worked with Grumman on the Apollo missions to space.

He paid a visit to the Cradle of Aviation Museum and Education Center in Garden City, Long Island.

A dinner was held Thursday night at the museum as part of its summer-long anniversary celebration.

The actual anniversary of the landing on the moon will be in July.

