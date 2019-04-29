RIVERHEAD, New York (WABC) -- Goodale Farms in Riverhead, NY is bringing a new meaning towards "farm to table" dining by delivering fresh dairy, meat, and produce right to your door.
The Goodale Family has been farming the east end of Long Island since the mid-1800's and have continued to maintain their traditional farming presence in the community.
Manager, Christianna Van De Wetering said, "We're kind of the modern milkman. We're going to be the personal farmer for each family who signs up for the program."
Their farm to door delivery program started 5 years ago and continues to grow as word of mouth spreads throughout New York.
Goodale Farms currently makes deliveries throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.
If you want to make a trip out of your visit to the farm, there are plenty of activities you can participate in.
You can feed their goats by the bottle, take a tour of the grounds, and pick out your ingredients first hand.
If you can't make it out to the farm, not to worry because they frequent Farmer's markets throughout the year at a variety of locations.
Talk about farm to table! Long Island Farm delivers milk and other produce right to your door
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News