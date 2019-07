4th of July fireworks: Where to watch in NYC and the Tri-State

EMBED >More News Videos Diana Rocco has the latest on this year's 4th of July fireworks plans.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks display will be moving a bit south down the East River this year, and for the first time in half a decade, fireworks will be launching from the Brooklyn Bridge.Macy's last showcased the Brooklyn Bridge when its structure served as the launchpad for key moments in the 2014 show, but this year's presentation will add three times more pyrotechnic firepower as Macy's creative team expands the design to include more dazzling and intricate effects firing from locations spanning the entire bridge.The fireworks were set off from barges off Midtown Manhattan last year, but this year, they'll be launching from the bridge and four barges positioned along the shores of Pier 17 at the Seaport District along the Lower East River.The 43rd annual event kicks off at 9:20 p.m. on July 4 and will last for 25 minutes.Billed as the nation's most extravagant Fourth of July fireworks show, the annual show dazzles the New York City skyline with more than 75,000 shells. The sparkling, booming spectacle of the Macy's fireworks show paints New York's skies with patriotic pride.For more information, visit Macys.com/fireworks (Listed by borough)BrooklynDate: July 3rd, 2019Location: Fort HamiltonTime: 4:30 pm - 10:00 pmDates: June 28, July 5, 2019Location: Coney Island BeachTime: 9:30 p.m - 10:00 pmBronxDate: July 3Location: Little League Field, Co-op CityTime: 7:00 pmManhattanMacy's 4th of July Firework ShowDate: July 4thLocation: East River between Broad Street and the Brooklyn BridgeTime: 8:00 - 10:00 pmQueensDate: June 27th, 2019Location: Astoria ParkTime: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pmStaten IslandDates: July 3, 2019Location: Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. GeorgeTime: Post-gameHere are some additional New York City fireworks displays.(listed by county)Fairfield CountyBridgeportDate: June 28Location: Seaside ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.DarienDate: July 6thLocation: Darien High SchoolTime: DuskFairfieldDate: July 3rdLocation: Penfield or Jennings BeachTime: 9:15 p.m.GreenwichDate: July 7thLocation: Greenwich Point and Binney ParkTime: DuskNorwalkDate: July 3rdLocation: Calf Pasture BeachTime: DuskStamfordDate: June 30thLocation: Cummings BeachTime: 9:00 p.m.StratfordDate: July 3rdLocation: Short Beach ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.WestportDate: July 3ndLocation: Compo BeachTime: DuskRain Date: July 5thHartford CountyGreater HartfordDate: July 13thLocation: Great River Park, Mortensen Riverfront PlazaTime: 9:00 p.m.WindsorDate: June 28thLocation: Veterans' Memorial ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.Litchfield CountyNew MilfordDate: July 6thLocation: Town GreenTime: 9:30 p.m.Rain Date: July 26TorringtonDate: July 5thLocation: Torrington Middle SchoolTime: DuskRain Date: July 6thNew Haven CountyMadisonDate: July 3rdLocation: Waterfront area of West Wharf BeachTime: 9:30 p.m.MiddleburyDate: July 4thLocation: Quassy Amusement ParkTime: 10:15 p.m.New HavenDate: July 4thLocation: Wilbur Cross High SchoolTime: 5 p.m.Rain date: July 5OrangeDate: July 5thLocation: Orange Fair GroundsTime: DuskWaterburyDate: July 7thLocation: Brass Mill CenterTime: DuskRockland CountyClarkstownDate: July 2ndLocation: Nanuet High SchoolTime: DuskRain Date: July 3rdHaverstrawDate: July 2ndLocation: Bowline Point ParkTime: 7 p.m.Rain Date: July 3rdWestchester County and Hudson CountyRyeDate: July 4thLocation: Rye PlaylandTime: 9:30 p.m.BrewsterDate: July 1stLocation: Highlands Shopping CenterTime: 9:00 p.m.(nothing updated since 2017)NyackDate: July 5Location: Memorial ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.CornwallDate: July 4thLocation: Highland Engine Co.Time: 9:30 p.m.(last updated 2018)Greenwood LakeDate: July 6thLocation: Thomas P. Morahan Lakefront ParkTime: 6:00 p.m. (dusk)KatonahDate: July 4thLocation: CaramoorTime: 8:00 p.m.Rain Date: July 7th, 9:00 p.m.YonkersDate: July 3rdLocation: Cross Country Shopping CenterTime: 9:00 p.m.Highland FallsDate: July 4thLocation: Roe ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.ValhallaDate: July 3rdLocation: in front of the Kensico DamTime: 9:15 p.m.KentDate: June 29thLocation: Lake CarmelTime: 7:00 p.m.MamaroneckDate: July 4thLocation: Harbor Island ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.NewburghDate: July 4thLocation: People's Waterfront ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.PeekskillDate: July 4thLocation: Riverfront Green ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Port ChesterDate: July 4thLocation: Port Chester High SchoolTime: 7:30 p.m.(site says 'need to confirm')TuckahoeDate: July 13thLocation: Parkway Oval FieldTime: 7:00 p.m.; fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.ScarsdaleDate: July 2ndLocation: Scarsdale Pool ComplexTime: 9:15 p.m.Sleepy HollowDate: July 4thLocation: Beekman Ave, Kingsland Point Park, Horan's Landing Park, DeVries Park and Barnhart ParkTime: 8:30 p.m.West PointDate: July 6thLocation: Trophy Point AmphitheaterTime: 7:30 p.m.Rain Date: July 7thWhite PlainsDate: July 2ndLocation: White Plains High SchoolTime: 9:15 p.m.Nassau CountyEast MeadowDate: June 29thLocation: Eisenhower Park at the Harry Chapin TheatreTime: 4 p.m.Rain Date: June 30thEast HillsDate: July 3rdLocation: Great Lawn, Park at East HillsTime: 9:15 p.m.Rain Date: July 4thMassapequa ParkDate: July 3rdLocation: Mansfield Memorial ParkTime: 9 p.m.Jones BeachDate: July 4thLocation: Jones Beach State Park, Central MallTime: 9:30 p.m.Glen CoveDate: July 4thLocation: Morgan Memorial ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Valley StreamDate: July 4thLocation: Fireman's Memorial FieldTime: 6:30 p.m.Rain Date: July 5thOyster BayDate: July 9thLocation: John J. Burns Town Park, MassapequaTime: 9:45 p.m.HempsteadDate: June 29thLocation: Town Park at Point LookoutTime: 7:30 p.m.Rain Date: June 30thRockville CentreDate: July 13thLocation: Mill River ParkTime: 7:30 p.m.Rain Date: July 14thSuffolk CountyOakdaleDate: July 3rdLocation: Connetquot RiverTime: 9:15 p.m.SouthamptonDate: July 5thLocation: Shinnecock BayTime: 7:00 p.m.RiverheadDate: June 29thLocation: Riverhead RacewayTime: 9:00 p.m.Rain Date: July 3rdSag HarborDate: July 6thLocation: Marine Park, Haven's Beach, Long WharfTime: 9:30 p.m.East NorthportDates: June 26th and June 29thLocation: Trinity Regional School GroundsTime: 9:30 p.m.Rain Dates: June 27th and June 30thNorth SeaDates: July 3rd and July 5thLocation: Firemen's FieldTime: 10:00 p.m.Westhampton BeachDate: July 4thLocation: Westhampton Country ClubTime: DuskRain Date: July 5thOrientDate: July 6thLocation: Orient HarborTime: 9:15 p.m.RiverheadDate: July 3rdLocation: Grangebel Park, Peconic RiverfrontTime: 9:15 p.m.Rain Date: July 18thMontaukDate: July 4thLocation: Umbrella BeachTime: 8:00 p.m.Asharoken BeachDate: July 4thLocation: Long Island SoundTime: 9:20 p.m.Rain Date: July 5thBald HillDate: July 4thLocation: BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald HillTime: 9:30 p.m.GreenportDate: July 4thLocation: Greenpoint VillageTime: 10:00 p.m.Shelter IslandDate: July 13thLocation: Crescent BeachTime: 9:15 p. m.Rain Date: July 14thBergen CountyEast RutherfordDate: July 3rdLocation: State Fair MeadowlandsTime: 6 p.m.EdgewaterDate: June 28Location: Veteran's FieldTime: 6 p.m.Rain Date: June 29Fair LawnDate: July 1Location: Memorial ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.HackensackDate: July 4thLocation: Foschini ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.LyndhurstDate: July 2ndLocation: Little League Field- Riverside AvenueTime: DuskOradellDate: July 3rdLocation: Memorial FieldTime: 7:30 p.m.Rain Date: July 6thParamusDate: July 7thLocation: Cliff Gennarelli Sports-PlexTime: 6:00 p.m.RidgewoodDate: July 4thLocation: Veteran's FieldTime: 9:00 p.m.RutherfordDate: July 1stLocation: Memorial FieldTime: 9:15 p.m.TenaflyDate: June 29Location: Tenafly High SchoolTime: 9:00 p.m.Rain Date: June 30Saddle BrookDate: July 3rdLocation: Otto Pehle ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Essex CountyBelleville TownshipDate: July 4thLocation: Belleville Municipal StadiumTime: 9:00 p.m.Bloomfield TownshipDate: July 4thLocation: Foley FieldTime: 9:20 p.m.Cedar BrookDate: June 30Location: Cedar Brook ParkTime: DuskRain Date: July 2East OrangeDate: July 4thLocation: Paul Robeson StadiumTime: DuskFairfieldDate: July 3rdLocation: Fairfield Recreation ComplexTime: 10:00 p.m.LivingstonDate: July 4thLocation: Memorial Oval, Robert Harp DriveTime: 8:30 p.m.MaplewoodDate: July 4thLocation: Memorial ParkTime: 9:25 p.m.Millburn- Short HillsDate: July 4thLocation: Millburn High SchoolTime: 9:30 p.m.MontclairDate: July 4thLocation: Yogi Berra StadiumTime: 9:30 p.m.NutleyDate: July 4thLocation: Park OvalTime: DuskVeronaDate: July 1stLocation: Verona Community Center ComplexTime: DuskRain date: July 2ndWest CaldwellDate: July 4thLocation: James Caldwell High School Baseball FieldTime: DuskWest OrangeDate: July 4thLocation: West Orange High School Baseball/Soccer FieldTime: DuskHudson CountyJersey CityDate: July 4thLocation: Exchange PlaceTime: DuskKearnyDate: July 4Location: Veterans FieldTime: 9:10 p.m.Hunterdon CountyCalifonDate: July 7thLocation: Firemen's FieldTime: 6:00 p.m.FlemingtonDate: July 3rdLocation: Reading-Fleming Intermediate SchoolTime: 9:00 p.m.Rain Date: July 5thLambertvilleDate: July 5thLocation: River RoadTime: 9:30 p.m.Middlesex CountyCarteretDate: July 3rdLocation: Waterfront ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.CranburyDate: July 5thLocation: Village ParkTime: DuskEast BrunswickDate: July 4thLocation: Community Arts CenterTime: DuskRain Date: July 5EdisonDate: July 4thLocation: Lake Papaianni, Edison Municipal ComplexTime: 9:00 p.m.Highland ParkDate: July 3rdLocation: Donaldson ParkTime: 5:00 -10:00 p.m.New BrunswickDate: July 3rdLocation: Elmer B. Boyd Park, Raritan RiverTime: 9:15 p.m.( updated 6/19)Perth AmboyDate: July 3rdLocation: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfrontTime: 9:20 p.m.Rain Date: July 5thPiscatawayDate: July 4thLocation: Piscataway High School StadiumTime: 9:30 p.m.SayrevilleDate: June 29thLocation: Kennedy ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.South BrunswickDate: July 4thLocation: Crossroads SouthTime: 9:00 p.m.Rain Date: July 5thWoodbridge TownshipDate: July 3rdLocation: Alvin P. Williams Memorial ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Rain Date: July 5thMonmouth CountyAberdeen TownshipDate: July 6thLocation: Cliffwood BeachTime: 9:00 p.m.Asbury ParkDate: July 4thLocation: BeachTime: 9:00 p.m.Atlantic HighlandsDate: July 6thLocation: Atlantic Highlands Municipal HarborTime: DuskBradley BeachDate: July 3rdLocation: BeachfrontTime: 9:00 p.m.FreeholdDate: July 3rdLocation: Freehold RacewayTime: DuskHazlet TownshipDate: July 3rdLocation: Veterans Memorial ParkTime: DuskRaindate: July 5KeansburgDate: July 4thLocation: Keansburg Amusement ParkTime: 9 p.m.Long BranchDate: July 4thLocation: Oceanfront PromenadeTime: 9:00 p.m.MatawanDate: June 29thLocation: Lake LeffertsTime: DuskOcean TownshipDate: July 3rdLocation: Joe Palaia ParkTime: DuskUnion BeachDate: July 3rdLocation: BeachfrontTime: DuskMorris CountyChatham BoroughDate: July 4thLocation: Chatham Middle SchoolTime: DuskDenvilleDate: July 4thLocation: Gardner FieldTime: 9:15 p.m.DoverDate: July 3rdLocation: Hamilton Field ComplexTime: 6:00 p.m.Rain Date: July 5thEast HanoverDate: July 4thLocation: Lurker ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Florham ParkDate: July 4thLocation: Florham ParkTime: 8:15 p.m.Rain Date: July 5thHanover TownshipDate: July 2ndLocation: Veteran's FieldTime: DuskLake HopatcongDate: June 28thLocation: Lake HopatcongTime: 9:15 p.m.Mountain LakesDate: July 3rdLocation: over Mountain LakeTime: 9:00 p.m.Parsippany-Troy HillsDate: July 4thLocation: Parsippany Hills High SchoolTime: DuskRaindate: July 5PequannockDate: June 29thLocation: Pequannock High SchoolTime: DuskRandolph TownshipDate: July 6thLocation: County College of MorrisTime: 9:45 p.m.Ocean CountyBarnegat TownshipDate: July 3rdLocation: Municipal DockTime: DuskBeach HavenDate: July 4thLocation: Taylor Avenue ParkTime: DuskBrick TownshipDate: June 29thLocation: Harry Wright Lake, Lake RoadTime: DuskLakehurstDate: July 3rdLocation: Lake HoriconTime: DuskLakewoodDate: July 3rdLocation: Lake CaralsaljoTime: 9:15 p.m.LavalletteDate: July 7thLocation: Lavallette Gazebo, Philadelphia Ave.Time: 9:00 p.m.Point Peasant BeachDate: July 4thLocation: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.Time: DuskSeaside HeightsDate: July 4thLocation: Seaside Heights BoardwalkTime: 9:30 p.m.TuckertonDate: July 4thLocation: Tip Seaman ParkTime: DuskPassaic CountyCliftonDate: July 4thLocation: Clifton High School StadiumTime: 8:45 p.m.Rain Date: July 6thPatersonDate: July 6thLocation: Downtown PatersonTime: 8:30 p.m.Somerset CountyBridgewaterDate: July 4thLocation North Branch ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.Franklin TownshipDate: July 3rdLocation: Franklin Township Municipal ComplexTime: 9:15 p.m.HillsboroughDate: June 30thLocation: Auten Road Intermediate SchoolTime: 9:00 p.m.Montgomery TownshipDate: June 27thLocation: Montgomery High SchoolTime: 9:15 p.m.North PlainfieldDate: July 7thLocation: W. End SchoolTime: 9:15 p.m.Rain Date: July 8thSussex CountyAugustaDate: July 4thLocation: Skylands StadiumTime: post-gameVernon TownshipDate: June 30thLocation: Lounsberry Hollow Middle SchoolTime: DuskRain Date: July 1stUnion CountyClarkDate: July 4thLocation: Arthur L. Johnson High SchoolTime: 9:15 p.m.CranfordDate: July 2ndLocation: Cranford Community CenterTime: 9:15 p.m.ElizabethDate: July 4thLocation: Veterans Memorial Waterfront ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.no updated infoKenilworthDate: July 2ndLocation: Nomahegan ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.New ProvidenceDate: July 3rdLocation: South StreetTime: 9:30 p.m.PlainfieldDate: June 23rdLocation: Bruce Ponti ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.RahwayDate: July 4thLocation: City HallTime: 9 p.m.Roselle ParkDate: July 3rdLocation: Roselle Park High SchoolTime: DuskRaindate: July 7thSpringfieldDate: July 4thLocation: Meisel Avenue ParkTime: Gates open 5:00 p.m.no update foundSummitDate: July 4thLocation: Soldiers Memorial FieldTime: 9:15 p.m.Union TownshipDate: July 4thLocation: Biertuempfel ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Warren CountyAllamuchyDate: June 29thLocation: Rutherford HallTime: 9:00 p.m.Raindate: June 30thBlairstownDate: July 4thLocation: North Warren Regional High SchoolTime: 9:00 p.m.