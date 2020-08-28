Museum of American Armor to observe 75th anniversary of WWII's end

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The Museum of American Armor and Nassau County on Saturday will virtually observe the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and WABC-TV will bring it to you live.
The formal end of the war in the Pacific came after the United States detonated atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki leading Japan to surrender. The formal end of the war took place on September 2, 1945.
Saturday's virtual ceremony marking the 75th anniversary will be the culmination of a yearlong tribute to our country's greatest generation that so bravely answered the call of duty.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and U.S. Congressmen Peter King and Thomas Suozzi will join the event along with other Long Island officials, dignataries and veterans of the war.
Because the ceremony at the Museum of American Armor is virtual, WABC-TV will stream the event on our website, mobile news app, and connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The ceremony will include a parade of tanks in tribute, interdenominational prayers for those lost and reflections on the conflict's legacy.
"We cannot, and will not, allow this pandemic to prevent us from paying proper tribute to an entire generation that saved the world from a dark and murderous fate. We can allow our ceremony to be seen not only by every Long islander but by the families of those who served and those veterans of World War II who still proudly recall their service," Lawrence Kadish, Armor Museum President and Founder, said/
Armor from both the Pacific and European theater of operations will be on parade prior to the flag pole ceremony, along with replica enemy armor to underscore the lethal threat faced by American G.I.'s in liberating a world from tyranny.
Visiti the Museum of American Armor online to learn more.
