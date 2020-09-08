census

Be counted! Census Phone Bank will answer your questions Wednesday

Our panel of experts will answer your Census questions
New York (WABC) -- Got Census questions? We've got answers.

WABC-TV and the Walt Disney Company's Owned Television Stations have organized a Census Phone Bank on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Simply call (844) 432-9832 and get the help you need.

Volunteers with the Hispanic Federation, the NAACP, the Asian American Federation and other groups will be available to answer Census-related questions and connect you with certified enumerators to get you counted.

The deadline to fill out the Census is September 30.



Filling out your form can be fast and easy, and you can click here to do so if you are ready, but there are important questions you might have that our team of experts can quickly answer to get you counted.

The deadline for the count to end is Sept. 30, although a lawsuit is seeking to restore an earlier plan to finish Census counting at the end of October. A federal judge ordered the Census Bureau to stop winding down operations on Friday, and the next court date on the matter is set for Sept. 17. The lawsuit argues that an earlier end to counting would lead to a lower representation among minorities.

So much is at stake for the Tri-State area, everything from billions of dollars in federal aid to political representation in Congress.

The region's ability to fund things like emergency services, new schools, lunch programs, Medicaid, and housing are all premised on accurate Census data.

An accurate population count is especially important in historically undercounted communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and the economic effects of the pandemic.
