Robin Hood's 'Heroes of New York' special celebrates resiliency and generosity amid pandemic

New York (WABC) -- Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartRadio will join together to air "Heroes of New York" across television and radio stations on Tuesday, December 1 at 7 p.m.

The special will air on WABC-TV's Localish channel (7.2) and will stream on our website (abc7ny.com) and streaming-device apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Search "ABC 7 New York" to download the app.

The one-hour show will shine a light on the selfless efforts by New Yorkers from all walks of life to bring their great city back to life with appearances from Al Pacino, Andra Day, Andy Cohen, Eli Manning, Ice T, John McEnroe, Jon Stewart, Justin Tuck, Kelly Ripa, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Mariano Rivera, Mariska Hargitay, Michael Che, Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest, Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan, as well as inspirational stories that will show the true impact of the extraordinary generosity and selflessness of New Yorkers, spotlighting innovative and dedicated individuals and organizations who have continued to help our neighbors in need.

The show will also feature musical artists and legends including Andra Day singing "Silent Night," Mariah Carey who will perform a medley, and Tony Bennett singing "Smile."

"Robin Hood's work to elevate New Yorkers from poverty is more consequential than ever before. Because of the generosity of New Yorkers, we are providing relief through 600 frontline community partners who are feeding, housing, and caring for the city's most vulnerable, while pushing for policy changes that will permanently remove barriers to economic mobility. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New York and throughout the country, we know our work is not yet done," said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood.

"We are proud to be part of this rare moment when virtually every radio and television outlet in New York City will come together simultaneously to celebrate our NYC heroes and help bring this great city back," said John Sykes, iHeartMedia's President of Entertainment Enterprises.

On May 11, 2020, with the help of national and local television and radio stations, including WABC-TV, the country came together to support Robin Hood's "Rise Up New York!" telethon, raising a record $115 million for Robin Hood's relief and recovery efforts for New York City. Support came from four continents, 32 countries and 49 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There were also an unprecedented 71,000 donations made online during the show. These funds continue to be deployed directly to organizations on the front lines that serve the city's most vulnerable.

To learn more about Robin Hood's response to the pandemic and the organization, or to donate, please go to www.robinhood.org.
