George Floyd

Families of George Floyd and other bias killing victims come together at Houston memorial

HOUSTON, Texas -- The families of bias killing victims across the U.S. are in Houston today as mourners paid their respects to George Floyd.

Buoyed by prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton, the relatives of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Ahmaud Arbery, and Michael Brown appeared outside of The Fountain of Praise church, where the public was allowed to view Floyd.

Attorney Ben Crump and others hold news conference in front of church


As Houstonians prepared to bid a final farewell to one of their own, ABC13 captured the moment George Floyd's casket arrived for his memorial. See how it unfolded in the video.



The six-hour viewing got underway at noon CT. A steady stream of visitors, all required to wear masks and gloves, were ushered in to walk toward Floyd's golden casket for a brief moment. The amount of people who visited surpassed 5,100 people just an hour before viewing was supposed to end at 6 p.m., according to church officials.

From having shuttles on site to medical emergency crews at hand, here's what you should know if you're going to pay respects for George Floyd.



WATCH: Lines already forming for George Floyd's public viewing
People lined up early for George Floyd's viewing, which will last six hours.



Floyd's funeral will be Tuesday, followed by burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

George Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding. His death has inspired international protests and drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans by police and the criminal justice system.

Former Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Houston to meet with Floyd's family and will provide a video message for Floyd's funeral service. Earlier Monday, Biden spent more than an hour meeting with the family.

"He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family," Crump tweeted.



Biden also interacted with Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, whose declaration that her "dad changed the world" became a memorable moment in the wake of his death.



In addition, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott paid tribute to Floyd at the viewing and met with his family members.

"Today is a sad day. Ever since his death has been a sad day," Abbott told reporters at the church. "His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas responds to this tragedy. I'm here to tell you today that I am committed to working with the family of George Floyd, to ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among those who personally respect to George Floyd. Here's how he described his perspective of the viewing.





Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who has been among the most visible and outspoken supporters for social justice in the midst of the Floyd protests, offered his view after going through the memorial.

"What people don't realize is why there's so much anger, especially in the African American community," said Acevedo, who went in with HPD Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian, who is African American. "She got very emotional because she's looking at a face. It looks like her brother, her uncle, or her cousin, her best friend, her father. Until we start seeing things from the prism of others that don't look like us, we'll never be able to heal this country or heal the free world."

Watch to hear about the moment Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo laid eyes on George Floyd at the public viewing and his message to you.



Previous memorials have taken place in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where Floyd was born. At the Minneapolis tribute Thursday, those in attendance stood in silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the length of time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned to the ground under the officer's knee.

Floyd's body arrived in Houston around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, via the George Bush Intercontinental Airport with the help of Eagle's Wings Air and Delta Airlines. At the request of the family, his entry was made private. He was led to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by Houston Police Department.



Floyd was raised in Houston's Third Ward and was a well-known former high school football player who rapped with local legend DJ Screw. He moved to Minneapolis several years ago to seek work and a fresh start. His face now appears on a mural in his old neighborhood, and his name was chanted by tens of thousands last week at a protest and march in downtown Houston.
In the video above, Donkeeboy talks about the incredible new mural in Third Ward for George Floyd and where in the neighborhood you can see it.



SEE ALSO: Why is George Floyd being buried in Houston?
WATCH: Police Chief Acevedo wants to give police escort for George Floyd's funeral

In a powerful speech given by both Mayor Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevedo, the two said they will stand with George Floyd's family.



Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
The violent protests across the U.S. as a white police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he begged for air has been charged with murder.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
