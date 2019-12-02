Community & Events

Winter's Eve celebration and New York City's first tree lighting kicks off holiday season

LINCOLN SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York's largest holiday festival, Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square, is back to ring in the season for the 20th year!

The festivities begin with Lincoln Square's Upper West Side tree lighting ceremony at Dante Park between 5:30 p.m.and 6:00 p.m. Monday.
Sandy Kenyon reports on the Winter's Eve celebration in New York City.



The fun continues until 9 p.m. (rain or shine!) with free entertainment, family fun, outdoor food tastings and more in public spaces, in select indoor venues and along the sidewalks of Lincoln Square, the gateway to the Upper West Side, from The Shops at Columbus Circle to 70th Street - on and around Broadway.
Lauren Glassberg checks out the food availble at the Winter's Eve celebration in New York City.


This year's headliner is Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes.

Spector was born and raised in Spanish Harlem, and she formed The Ronettes while she was still a teenager and released her first record in 1961.

She went on to produce a string of Grammy Award-winning songs including "Walking in the Rain," "Do I Love You," "Baby I Love You," "The Best Part of Breaking Up," "I Can Hear Music," and of course, the international number one smash hit "Be My Baby."

WABC Meteorologist Amy Freeze will be there to help kick off the festivities, which will be streamed live on abc7NY.com, our app and broadcast during Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

You'll find more information at winterseve.nyc and you can download a printable program here!

