Suffolk County police inspector honored after 48 years on the job

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) --
An inspector with the Suffolk County Police Department is retiring after 48 years of service.

Inspector Harold "Hal" Jantzen started his career with the department on Feb. 15, 1971. He has had one of the longest-tenured careers in the history of the department.

Colleagues, families and friends were there to honor Jantzen during his final walkout on Wednesday.

"When I first came on the police department and heard it had a 20-year retirement that sounded pretty good to me," Jantzen said. "Little did I realize I would exceed more than twice that amount of years."

Jantzen joined the department in February of 1971. Shortly after that, his two brothers joined the department as well.

In 1991, tragedy struck when his brother John Jantzen was shot and killed while trying to save two people inside a restaurant where there was an active shooter.

John's son Jack was at Jantzen's retirement sendoff at the Fourth Precinct.

"We're real proud of Jack following in his father's footsteps," Jantzen said.

Jantzen, a father of four and grandfather of nine, said he always wondered what he would do when it was time to leave the department.

Now he will find out the answer.

"Maybe a little bit of recreation, sports, a little bit of travel and who knows, maybe a little bit of home repair," he said. "I've been putting off a few projects that are probably overdue. My wife has been very patient."

