Macy's 4th of July fireworks light up NYC sky

NEW YORK (WABC) --Billed as the nation's most extravagant Fourth of July fireworks show, the 42nd Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks dazzled the New York City skyline with more than 75,000 shells.
The sparkling, booming spectacle of the Macy's fireworks show painted New York's skies with patriotic pride as thousands upon thousands of people watched along the city's East River.
CeFaan Kim was live in Long Island City to speak with firework spectators.
With seven barges stationed on the East River, visibility was best for those in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Jersey residents instead relied on Jersey City's fireworks to light up the Hudson (and the city's celebration includes a performance from Snoop Dogg!)
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts