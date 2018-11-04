Preparations for the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade officially began on Saturday as parade organizers tested some of the newest balloons being added to the event.Coordinators joined together at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.The latest additions include popular favorites such as the character "Goku" from the anime show Dragon Ball Z.Others included the lovable elf stars from Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles."Macy's said all of the ideas came from children.----------