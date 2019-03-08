magic of storytelling

Magic of Storytelling: Ken Rosato reads to students in the Bronx

Ken Rosato reads to chlidren at PS 48 in the Bronx as part of Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Some elementary school students had a special guest read to them on Friday morning.

Eyewitness News anchor Ken Rosato read to the students at PS48 in the Bronx.

It is all part of Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign which aims to emphasize the joy and importance of reading.

ABC7 joined forces with the Reading Partners organization.

Click here to learn more about the "Magic of Storytelling."

