Memorial ceremony marks one year since EMT run over by her own ambulance

Darla Miles has more on the emotional ceremony held in Soundview.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
At least one hundred FDNY EMTs and paramedics gathered to mark the one year anniversary since the death of Yadira Arroyo, 44, on Friday.

However, revisiting the intersection where she died was perhaps the most painful for one person.

"She was my partner. I was with her that night," said Monique Williams.

Williams was with Arroyo when police say 25 year old José Rodriguez flagged down their ambulance, stole it and drove off, dragging the 14 year FDNY veteran with her own vehicle.

She stayed behind after the memorial ceremony was over, to grieve and pay her respects privately.

The ceremony was held at the intersection of White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx, where Arroyo was killed.

"She was the matriarch of Station 26, and everyone adored her," said FDNY Paramedic Anthony Sanchez.

Arroyo's colleagues say that job has changed since her death.

"I lock my doors all the time, I try to watch my back more than I ever have. I think I can say that everyone else. Safety has kind of become more of an issue just 'cause we're aware of what could really happen," said Fiorenza Pickles, an EMT with the FDNY.

Gonzalez, identified by police as an emotionally disturbed person, is charged with first degree murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. His next court date is April 4th.

"We will continue our fight for justice against the murderer who took her away from her family, her kids and her extended FDNY EMS family's life."

