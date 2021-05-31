Memorial Day: Local ceremonies, parades honor fallen servicemen and women

The annual unfurling of the flag and laying of the wreaths at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum welcomed a crowd of veterans and active duty military for the first time since before the pandemic.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at that ceremony along with a list of other dignitaries.
Nationally, President Joe Biden honored America's war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground.
The president was joined on Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to the fallen U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified.
In addition, many parades across the region that had to be canceled last year are returning.
Here are some of the other observances taking place around the Tri-State area:
NEW YORK CITY
The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade Committee Wreath Laying Ceremony takes place at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church parking lot, 45-14 245th St, Douglaston, Queens.
Over the weekend, the annual Memorial Day celebration rolled through the streets of College Point, Queens.Despite the rain, participants decorated their vehicles with flags and balloons. The patriotic caravan then made its way to MacNeil Park.
NEW JERSEY
First Lady Tammy Murphy marches in the Fair Lawn Memorial Day Parade. The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Radburn Train Station, Pollitt Drive.
And Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy march in Bergenfield Memorial Day Parade beginning at 2 p.m. The starting point is at S. Washington Ave & E Englewood Ave., Bergenfield
LONG ISLAND
In Suffolk County, officials honored fallen servicemen and women at Huntington Town Hall on Sunday. The ceremony included Taps played by a bugle, a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace, and a donation to a gold star mother in memory of her son who died in Afghanistan.
Those in attendance laid wreaths to remember the many military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.
MORE NEWS | New York City beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip