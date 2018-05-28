COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Memorial Day ceremonies honor veterans and service members

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans reports on the Memorial Day ceremonies in our area to honor the fallen.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
American military members who died serving their country are being honored in Memorial Day events throughout the Tri-State area.

Hundreds attended a ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Manhattan's West Side.

Veterans and active service members unraveled a 100-foot American flag and laid four ceremonial wreaths. Mayor Bill de Blasio was among the speakers.

The mayor pointed out that New York City is home to over half a million service members, former service members and their families.

Among those laying the ceremonial wreaths was 102-year-old WWII veteran Lt. Col. Richard Cole. He is the last of the Doolittle Raiders, a group of men who took part in the April 18, 1942, strike against mainland Japanese targets.

The event coincided with New York City's Fleet Week, giving New Yorkers the chance to meet more than 2,000 sailors who protect the world's waterways.

In Westchester County, thousands turned out for Chappaqua's Memorial Day parade. Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined service members and veterans, paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton were among those marching in the parade.
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on the Memorial Day parade in Chappaqua.


In Queens, the day was commemorated with the 91st annual Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade.

It's considered one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the nation.

Brooklyn also paid tribute to those who fought for their country, with the 151st Memorial Day Parade honoring veterans from the borough.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmemorial dayintrepidNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News