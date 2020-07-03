Community & Events

Military aircraft fly 1,000 feet above NYC skyline

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A military flyover took place above New York City Saturday as part of July 4th celebrations.

The military aircraft flew 1,000 feet above the New York City skyline at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The aircraft flew from the north along the Huson River, over the George Washington Bridge, south to the Statue of Liberty, and then towards the Verrazano Narrows Bridge.

The flyover consisted of five waves, spaced out by 15 seconds, and included groups of U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, B-1, B-52, and B-2 bombers, Air Force F-15 fighters, Air Force F-22 fighters, and Marine Corps F-35s.

The aircraft made their way their way down the eastern seaboard to participate in a separate flyover above the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

It's part of an event organized by the U.S. Dept. of the Interior called "Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution" and will also include flyovers above Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

The U.S. Department of Defense said the flyovers provide an opportunity for the department to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the United States Armed Forces.

The event involved 1,700 service members.

The Defense Department says the costs are all being absorbed by training hours since the pilots and aircraft would be flying anyway.
