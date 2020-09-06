Brooklyn organization hoping to build first youth center in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A group that serves young people in Brooklyn by helping them develop their musical and artistic talents hopes to build the first youth center in Crown Heights.The Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program found an empty space on Nostrand Avenue.It's now asking the community to donate, so it can build everything from dance rooms, to a computer lab, and a recording studio."Brooklyn is seen as hike in crime lately," said Ty Brown, a member of the organization. "We need to get our young people off the streets into safe buildings, so that's why I'm fighting. I'm fighting really hard because I believe young people deserve the opportunity to go inside a space where they can feel safe and feel protected."Brooklyn United hopes to raise more than $5 million for the youth center, through both private and corporate contributions.----------