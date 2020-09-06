Community & Events

Brooklyn organization hoping to build first youth center in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A group that serves young people in Brooklyn by helping them develop their musical and artistic talents hopes to build the first youth center in Crown Heights.

The Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program found an empty space on Nostrand Avenue.

It's now asking the community to donate, so it can build everything from dance rooms, to a computer lab, and a recording studio.

"Brooklyn is seen as hike in crime lately," said Ty Brown, a member of the organization. "We need to get our young people off the streets into safe buildings, so that's why I'm fighting. I'm fighting really hard because I believe young people deserve the opportunity to go inside a space where they can feel safe and feel protected."

Brooklyn United hopes to raise more than $5 million for the youth center, through both private and corporate contributions.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citybrooklyncrown heightsdancemusicarts & culturecommunitydonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY COVID infection rate stays below 1 percent for 30 days
23-year-old officer dies in off-duty motorcycle accident
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
NYC school year calendar has been released
25-year-old fatally shot while sitting inside car in NYC
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders
5-year-old honors sanitation workers during pandemic
Show More
Man, woman wanted in attack of MTA bus driver on break
9 arrested during ongoing protests over Prude's death
Good Samaritans jump in to help after driver slams into pedestrian
Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations
Weekend of protest: Peaceful at Derby, unruly in Portland
More TOP STORIES News