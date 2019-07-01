Community & Events

50 years after Apollo 11, original Mission Control restored down to coffee cups

HOUSTON, Texas -- NASA's Mission Control from the Apollo days has been meticulously restored to the way it looked 50 years ago.

The control room at Johnson Space Center in Houston was last used for space shuttle flights in the 1990s.



Friday's grand opening culminates years of work and millions in donations. It opens to the public on Monday, just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The 1969 Mission Control has been recreated down to the carpeting, wallpaper, glass ashtrays and retro coffee cups.

ABC13 INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary


SEE MORE:

"Houston, we've had a problem" spoken from space

'Journey to Space' opens for summer at Space Center Houston

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonnasaastronautspace
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 pedestrians, including a DPW worker, critically hurt in NJ crash
LIVE UPDATE | Severe storm tears through LI, Conn., killing 2
NYC Pride March caps off month of Stonewall commemorations
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 5-year-old boy in the Bronx
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
Show More
Motion filed to dismiss charges against woman for fetal death
CDC issues warning on fecal parasite in swimming pools
What the hail?!? Freak hailstorm hits Mexico
Reports: Premier free agent Panarin to Rangers
3 injured when scaffolding collapses onto Brooklyn bar
More TOP STORIES News