Preparations are underway for New York City's annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.Eyewitness News anchor Joe Torres was on hand Thursday to help announce new details of this year's parade.This year's parade will take on a more profound meaning as the island continues to struggle and recover from Hurricane Maria.This year's honorees include first responders and other local heroes who have demonstrated a commitment to helping Puerto Rico recover."Over the past 8 months, we witnessed countless first responders, community organizations and everyday good Samaritans act in remarkable ways to help provide humanitarian aid," board member Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez said in a statement. "This year, we will honor many of the heroes in the ongoing recovery, rebuilding and renewal effort."The Parade Board will recognize David Begnaud, CBS News Correspondent, for his award-winning reporting of Hurricane Maria and documenting the recovery efforts. He will receive the special title of Campeón Puertorriqueño (Puerto Rican Champion).The following organizations will be honored with the title of Héroes: Hispanic Federation, Comité Noviembre, Catholic Charities, Proyecto Enlace del Caño Martín Peña, Fundacíon Súper Héroes and Chicas by Alejandra.The Parade will honor two legendary cuatro players, Pedrito Guzmán and Iluminado Dávila, as Lifetime Achievement honorees. The Parade also recognizes several members of the new generation of virtuoso performers and teachers with a special recognition. These include Manny Trinidad, Maribel Delgado, Cristian Nieves, Fabiola Méndez and Luis Sanz. Additionally, the Parade will honor the accomplished singer of Puerto Rican folkloric music, Victoria Sanabria, with the title, Orgullo Puertorriqueño.In addition to the honorees mentioned above, the NPRDP is proud to announce the following individuals that will also be honored in the 2018 celebration:o Richard "Crazy Legs: Colón: Hip Hop artist, B-Boy and philanthropisto Tats Cru (Wilfredo "Bio" Feliciano, BG 183 and Hector "Nicer" Nazario): Bronx-based graffiti artists and professional muralistso Virginia Sánchez Korrol, PhD: Educator, historian and novelist, specializing in Puerto Rican studieso Sunny Hostin: Attorney, Emmy-Award winning journalist and co-host of ABC's "The View"o Jackie Guerrido: Television personality, journalist and co-anchor of Univision's "Primer Impacto"o Julio "Gaby" Acevedo: Reporter for NBC4 and Telemundo 47/WNJUo Allan Villafaña: co-anchor for "Primera Edicíon" and host of "Enfoque", Telemundo 47/WNJUo Ricardo Villarini: Reporter for Telemundo 47/WNJUo Johnny Bliss: singer and contest on NBC's "The Voice"The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will be held Sunday, June 10. WABC is proud to be the English broadcast partner for the parade.----------