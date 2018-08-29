LGBTQ

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Lady Bunny bring 'Wigstock' drag festival back to NYC

At a 17-year hiatus, Wigstock is coming back to NYC!

NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's time to dust off your wig!

The drag-tastic festival "Wigstock" is coming back to life this Labor Day weekend, thanks to Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka and drag queen Lady Bunny, Wigstock's founder.

"I've seen bodybuilders with wigs, I've seen dogs with wigs, children with wigs." Lady Bunny said. "Something about putting a wig on your head turns this into Mardi Gras."

Drag queens and kings of all shapes and sizes celebrated Wigstock every year from 1985 to 2003, when it started dying down.

When this staple of New York counterculture began, drag culture was much more marginalized, Harris said, but there's still plenty of reason to celebrate again.

"I think because of the popularity of drag now, because of the acceptance of it all, it deserves to be seen on a much larger scale."

Wigstock will take place Saturday at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan. Click here for more information.

