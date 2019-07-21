QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning set to lift off next weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Massive, colorful hot air balloons will soon be floating over the Garden State.The annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning lifts off next weekend.It is North America's largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival.Thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day event, which is now in its 37th year.Joining us on Eyewitness News Sunday Morning was the executive producer, Howard Freeman.----------