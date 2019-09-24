Queens library opens to the public after 5-year wa

Community & Events

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A long-awaited library opened in Queens on Tuesday, eight years after the plans were first announced.

Hunters Point Library in Long Island City held its grand opening on Tuesday, allowing the general public to finally walk through its doors.

Several delays and budgetary issues extended the library's opening five years later than expected.

The city decided to lower the cost of the project in order to find a contractor who could finish the job. The library's total cost came in at $37 million.

Hunters Point Library will be Queens' first new library in over a decade. It boasts a modern, open-air design with huge, multi-story windows that overlook the East River.

Library users can take out books from the 50,000 in circulation, including thousands in Spanish and Chinese.

