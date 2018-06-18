MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --Ahead of the 49th Annual Pride March in New York City, we wanted to hear from New Yorkers what makes them feel proud.
The first March was held in 1970 and has since become an annual civil rights demonstration. Over the years, its purpose has broadened to include recognition of the fight against AIDS and to remember those we have lost to illness, violence and neglect.
In 2017, ABC7 was the first television station to broadcast the New York City Pride March.
The march had over 450+ unique marching contingents, representing a vast array of nonprofits, community organizations, corporate partners, small businesses, political candidates and activists.
With over 110 floats making the trek down Fifth Avenue, last year's March was one of the largest and most exciting in history.
We asked people of all ages on the street what New York City Pride means to them. We may be different genders, races, ages and orientations - but one thing we have in common - We Are Proud.
Don't miss the live broadcast of the 2018 New York City Pride March on ABC7 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24th, 2018.