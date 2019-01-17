PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey police officer was sworn in this week by the cop who saved his life as a child decades ago.
Officer Leonel Tejera became an officer with the Perth Amboy Police Department on Wednesday.
Tejera was inspired to join the force after Officer Ken Puccio saved his life nearly 30 years ago.
Puccio, now retired, performed CPR on Tejera as a 14-month-old infant.
Now Officer Tejera will wear Puccio's badge.
