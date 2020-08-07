Total 180: Jersey City park transformed by Tony Hawk funded skate park

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City unveiled a brand new skate park Thursday, with a little help from a skating legend.City officials marked the grand opening of the Berry Lane Skate Park, which was funded in part by the Tony Hawk Foundation.The 12,000-square-foot park is the largest in Jersey City, and the first poured-in-place concrete skate park in Hudson County.Officials say it completes the four-year transformation of Berry Lane Park, a once toxic site."This skate park is a testament to the city's resiliency and our commitment to invest in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood, as we've worked to transform this 17-acre property from polluted brownfields into useable, open space for residents to enjoy," Jersey City Mayor Fulop said. "Since opening in 2016, Berry Lane Park has been a premier destination for passive and organized recreation, and we expect this skate park to be an even bigger draw for our youth and families."The Skatepark Project, Formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation, builds skate parks for youth in low-income communities.The skate park is the sixth and final phase of the park's overall transformation project.The final phase of the Berry Lane Park improvements also includes a 2,000-square-foot pavilion as well as outdoor patio space, concession stand, public bathrooms and locker rooms.----------