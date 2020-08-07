JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City unveiled a brand new skate park Thursday, with a little help from a skating legend.
City officials marked the grand opening of the Berry Lane Skate Park, which was funded in part by the Tony Hawk Foundation.
The 12,000-square-foot park is the largest in Jersey City, and the first poured-in-place concrete skate park in Hudson County.
Officials say it completes the four-year transformation of Berry Lane Park, a once toxic site.
"This skate park is a testament to the city's resiliency and our commitment to invest in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood, as we've worked to transform this 17-acre property from polluted brownfields into useable, open space for residents to enjoy," Jersey City Mayor Fulop said. "Since opening in 2016, Berry Lane Park has been a premier destination for passive and organized recreation, and we expect this skate park to be an even bigger draw for our youth and families."
RELATED | Central Park: Celebrating 40 Years of Commitment and Conservancy
The Skatepark Project, Formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation, builds skate parks for youth in low-income communities.
The skate park is the sixth and final phase of the park's overall transformation project.
The final phase of the Berry Lane Park improvements also includes a 2,000-square-foot pavilion as well as outdoor patio space, concession stand, public bathrooms and locker rooms.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Total 180: Jersey City park transformed by Tony Hawk funded skate park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More