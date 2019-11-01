Maplewood hosts trick-or-treat extravaganza in New Jersey

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's the hottest ticket in one New Jersey town where hundreds made it out for the big Halloween block party.Trick-or-treaters hopped from one store to another in downtown Maplewood."All the stores are open up over here," said trick-or-treater Evan Waller. " They give out candy, and it's so fun. They're all so welcoming."Renee Garubo of Anthony Garubo Salon said that every year this celebration is done, they run out of candy.Kids, adults and even furry friends dressed in costumes ranging from T-Rex and princesses to Darth Vader on stilts and a garbage can."This is bigger than Christmas for me," Maplewood resident Kristen Hartley said. "Like some people celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, all sorts of types of holidays. This is my holiday."It also seemed like no one was too concerned about the rain.----------